Friday, October 12th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police allege that a South Carolina man shot his cousin after the victim ignored the gunman’s warning not to eat his potato chips. 19-year-old Ryan Langdale was charged with attempted murder, weapons possession, and obstruction of justice in connection with the September 29th shooting of his 17-year-old relative at a Charleston-area home.

Langdale told responding officers that the victim accidentally shot himself while cleaning a hunting rifle. That claim was not initially refuted by the victim since he required emergency surgery after being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

But when the victim’s health improved enough for a police interview, he told investigators Langdale shot him after warning him not to consume his potato chips. During a search Monday of Langdale’s home, police seized what they believe was the weapon used in the shooting. He is locked up in lieu of $55,000 on the felony counts.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An airline passenger was escorted from a plane by Florida cops after refusing to leave the aircraft upon learning that she would not be allowed to fly with her “emotional support squirrel.”

The female passenger, who was booked on a flight from Orlando to Cleveland, had noted in her Frontier Airlines reservation that she would be traveling with an emotional support animal.

But when the woman arrived for her flight, airline personnel discovered that the animal in question was a squirrel (who was in a small carrier). Since Frontier regulations bar rodents on flights, the passenger was asked to leave the aircraft.

However, the woman refused to deplane, prompting Frontier workers to call police and clear the aircraft of other passengers. The woman, who cops did not identify, “exited the aircraft without incident after the police arrived.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

Recently, the Minnesota Department of Health cited the owner of a funeral home in Jordan for storing apple sauce in its embalming room during an inspection in 2017.

The Minnesota Department of Health conducted a routine funeral home inspection of Wagner Funeral Home, owned and operated by Joseph Wagner, where they discovered that the preparation and embalming room was used to store glass jars containing food from the Wagner apple orchard business.

They observed five rows of wooden crates stacked over four feet in height, blocking emergency equipment including the eyewash and shower station. The hazardous waste container was also stored in front of the crates on the floor. Wagner stated that the jars were filled with applesauce from the apple orchard.

He admitted to storing them there because he did not have enough storage space. Wagner was cited for multiple violations and fined $2,500 that would be forgiven if they were corrected and a $5,000 penalty that had to be paid.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A man from western Washington is among seven people indicted for running a telemarketing scheme that tricked people into handing over their money in exchange for bogus prizes.

The indictment was unsealed in North Carolina Wednesday. Several of the defendants are Americans who now live in Costa Rica. Also charged is 33-year old Mark Raymond Oman of Long Beach, Washington.

According to the Department of Justice, the men ran a telemarketing call center in Costa Rica “that duped victims – including senior citizens – into sending money to claim bogus sweepstakes prizes.”

The indictment says workers at the call center called people in the U.S. and told them they won a substantial prize. To claim the prize, they needed to send funds, such as insurance or customs fees or taxes.

If the victims sent money, telemarketers called back seeking more money, claiming there was a clerical error or that there was a possibility of winning bigger prizes. The indictment says the money went either directly to Costa Rica or to the defendants in the United States.