The Delta Regional Authority investing in roadway leading to new sandstone mine, manufacturing facility
The Delta Regional Authority made an announcement yesterday it will be helping to build a new roadway in Cape Girardeau County.
The roadway will be in Jackson, with the DRA’s investment being a part of a more than $623,000 investment.
The road will provide access to a new sandstone mine, which is predicted to create 80 new jobs.
$1.1 million will go towards rural Missouri’s economy and infrastructure.