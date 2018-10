A woman from the city of Mounds died in an I-57 crash yesterday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman as 58-year-old Lawanda Green.

A tractor trailer traveled across the median, driven by 55-year-old Herbert Aymond, hitting Green’s car head on.

This caused her vehicle to spin and hit a third vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Interstate has reopened, but had to be closed temporarily at mile marker 17.2.