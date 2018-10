A crash blocking the lanes of Highway 51 in Carlisle County had hazmat teams on scene to take samples.

They were working last night near 8:40, but lanes were reopened this morning near 1:30.

Crews originally predicted it would take 4 hours to complete the process, and they waited for the arrival of a tanker to allow a crashed tanker to be off-loaded.

This morning, the roadway has been cleared at the location between Arlington and Bardwell.