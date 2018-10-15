Former Cape Girardeau County judge passes away

A former Cape Girardeau County judge has died.

The Southeast Missourian reports the first female lawyer on the bench in Missouri, Marybelle Mueller, passed away last week at the age of 91.

Mueller served as an active judge for a total of 27 years. She served four more years as a senior judge.

Mueller and her husband were practicing lawyers in Jackson before she became a judge, and she was the only female judge in the southeast region when she retired.