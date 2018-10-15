Governor Parson Signs Executive Order Creating Bicentennial Commission
Friday morning Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order creating a Bicentennial Commission.
It’ll assist the State Historical Society of Missouri as they work to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial anniversary.
The General Assembly appropriated the funds to help with the milestone during the 2018 legislative session.
Governor Parson says, “Missouri has a rich history and diverse heritage that deserves a proper celebration.”