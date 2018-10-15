Jackson Police Department to accept unwanted prescription drugs in take back effort October 27th

The Jackson Police Department has announced they’ll be holding a drug take back event on October 27th.

It’s an opportunity for you to get rid of the expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs in your home, and meant to keep them out of the wrong hands.

In April, Americans turned in a total of nearly 475 tons of prescription drugs in an event held by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

They’re partnering with the Jackson police to make this possible.

It’ll be held at the police and fire complex on South Hope Street.