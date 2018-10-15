Man taken into custody for drugs, intoxication in Sedalia

A man was taken into custody after being reported intoxicated in Graves County on Saturday shortly after midnight.

It happened in Sedalia, when crews discovered Brock William Ray.

He had a glass pipe with meth inside, and it’s believed he was trying to hide in the backyard of the home.

After his arrest, marijuana was found in Ray’s shoe.

He’s charged with possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, among other things; he’s in the Graves County Jail.