Kentucky man sentenced on porn charges

A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

47-year-old Frankie Pearl of Owensboro was arrested for delivering the pornography to an undercover officer in Sikeston.

Pearl had been using social media to exchange the material, when an officer communicated with him undercover.

In April, they agreed to meet at a restaurant in Sikeston where he was arrested.

He plead guilty in July to the distribution of child pornography; after his sentence is served, Pearl will be placed on supervised release for a period of fifteen years.