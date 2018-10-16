Suspect sought in Sikeston robbery

A suspect is wanted in a Sikeston robbery on Friday.

A black male with a small automatic handgun asked for money at the Gas and Goodies on West Malone Avenue.

He left the store, but it’s not clear if there was a vehicle used in the getaway.

He’s thought to be five-foot-five with a scar under his eye, wearing a camouflage mask and a denim jacket.

He also wore a black cap, black pants and blue gloves.

There’s a possibility of a cash reward with anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Please call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.