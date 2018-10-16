Tuesday, October 16th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A West Virginia woman is accused of trying to steal a car, threatening to drink deputies’ blood, and hiding a knife in her buttocks. Citing a criminal complaint, news outlets reported that 37-year-old Jackie Fullmer tried to take a man’s car keys, armed with a hatchet and knife.

Witnesses told deputies that Fullmer confronted a victim near a Sunoco gas station in Fairmont, saying she didn’t want to hurt them and motioning like she had a weapon. However, Fullmer fled when she noticed bystanders watching. Officials say security footage showed a confrontation between Fullmer and the victim.

A chase ensued when deputies found her on a nearby staircase. A deputy shot Fullmer with a stun gun when she ran at his cruiser with the hatchet in hand. She threatened to stab deputies in the neck and watch their “blood drain as she drank it” while being transported.

Deputies say she continued to threaten them on the way to the station. The hidden knife was found during booking. She acknowledged using it to cut a seat belt in the cruiser.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities say a Florida man hid packets of heroin and other drugs inside his 5-year-old’s shirt while police were executing a search warrant. West Palm Beach Police say they entered Frederick James’ apartment on Friday.

They say James grabbed the child and carried him against his chest as a shield. The Palm Beach Post reports James released the child without incident but police later found heroin and fentanyl packets hidden on the boy.

The child was decontaminated in a neighbor’s apartment. Two other children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana were all found inside the home. James faces several charges including child endangerment and drug sales.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A schoolboy had his drink spiked with Viagra by a classmate while they were on a school trip to Berlin, his father has said. The 15-year-old, who attends Etonbury Academy in Arlesey, Bedfordshire, had been on a six-day trip to the German capital when the incident happened.

Eighty pupils were on the trip where they were learning about the Cold War and the Holocaust. It was said to be the youngster’s first ever trip and he was left humiliated after news of what happened spread to another school. The boy’s father told the Comet: “He did it to be nasty and advertised it on Snapchat as well.”

The 16-year-old who spiked the drink has since been suspended for two days. The boy’s father said he should have received a harsher punishment. He stated, “Two days’ suspension for putting a child’s life in danger is appalling.”

Interim principal at Etonbury Academy, Alan Lee, told the paper: “Etonbury is aware of an incident arising from the recent school visit to Berlin and has undertaken an investigation into the incident.”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A North Carolina man accused of impersonating firefighters on an emergency radio channel last year now faces a fine of nearly $40,000. The Federal Communications Commission issued a release recommending a $39,278 fine against Ocean Hinson for apparent intentional misuse of a local public safety radio communications network.

The News & Observer reports Surry County dispatchers sought a Westfield Volunteer Fire Department unit in October 2017 for a house alarm. The then 23-year-old Hinson used a radio in his car to answer the call, identify himself as a unit, and report himself en route.

The release says Hinson called the dispatcher four minutes later and canceled the call, although no fire trucks had arrived. The release says “fortunately” there was no fire. The report didn’t include comment from Hinson.