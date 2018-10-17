City of Cape Girardeau looks for ideas in developing location

The City of Cape Girardeau is looking for ideas on how to develop city-owned property.

The Southeast Missourian reports officials are looking to develop land at the northwest corner of Broadway and Main Street and act with the 2017 Downtown Strategic Plan.

Those making suggestions could work with the city in a public partnership, or they can work privately if negotiated.

Proposals will be accepted till the end of the year for the 1.04-acre property.

The 2017 plan aims to develop “high-density, compact, pedestrian-oriented shopping, office, service, entertainment and residential districts.”