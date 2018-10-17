Governor Parson visits Cape Girardeau advocating for Proposition D

Governor Mike Parson was at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center yesterday, advocating on behalf of Proposition D, the gas tax on the November ballot.

Parson emphasized the need for improvements to the state’s roads and bridges.

The tax would provide funding to cities and counties across Missouri, as the change would raise the tax by two-and-a-half cents a gallon per year for four years.

Proposition D would generate about $412 million a year.

The speech was supported by the campaign SaferMo.com, which is paying for the governor’s tour speaking about the measure.