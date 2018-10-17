Minimum wage ballot measure among the big contests in upcoming election

Proposition B, the minimum wage ballot measure will be one of the big contests in the upcoming election. Tony Wyche is with Raise Up Missouri, the campaign committee supporting Proposition B. He says Missouri’s minimum wage, which adds up to $314 for a 40-hour work week, is unsustainable for most people.

Proposition B would hike minimum pay gradually for five years and top out at $12.00 per hour in 2023. The state’s current minimum wage is $7.85.