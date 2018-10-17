Missouri farmers differ on ballot measure to limit political money, redraw voting districts
Missouri farmers have taken positions on Clean Missouri, the ballot measure that changes the way voting districts are drawn up and limits campaign contributions and lobbyist gifts. Rick Oswald, a former president of the Missouri Farmers Union, favors the measure because he thinks lawmakers have been swayed by the influence of big money.
The Missouri Farm Bureau opposes the Clean Missouri ballot measure, claiming its redistricting process would diminish the voice of rural Missouri