Two leaders appointed in the Department of Public Safety

Two public safety leaders are being added in top positions within the Department of Public Safety.

Director Sandy Karsten announced yesterday they were appointing Kenny Jones as the Deputy Director of the Department, and Ron Walker as the Director of the State of Emergency Management.

Walker began serving on the 9th of this month.

Jones served as Chairman of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole until his resignation from that position on Monday.

He had been a member of the board since 2012.

Ron Walker had served as Deputy Director of the State Emergency Management Agency since February 2017. He served as SEMA Director from July 2014 to February 2017.