MO State Auditor candidate addresses her legal and financial issues

The Republican candidate for State Auditor says she was a victim of fraud when she was taken to court over a house she and her husband leased. Saundra McDowell says that the owners did not have good title to the house’s furniture.

McDowell says she offered a lump sum payment but was required to have her wages garnished with interest. Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway says McDowell cannot handle her own finances, let alone audit the state’s money.