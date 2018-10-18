Thursday, October 18th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The Texas couple who enjoyed an appetizer of oral sex while fellow diners at a Mexican restaurant looked on have both copped pleas to a public lewdness charge.

32-year-old Jonathan Hightower and 29-year-old Lashanda Fisher were busted in late-December 2017 following their X-rated encounter in a booth at Baby Acapulco, an Austin restaurant.

As detailed in an arrest affidavit, a witness told Austin cops that while eating she “observed the female suspect giving oral sex to the male suspect.” The diner recalled the female suspect’s “head bobbing up and down towards the male suspect’s groin for about five minutes.”

Both witnesses said that they were “very offended” by the sexual encounter between Hightower and Fisher, which occurred while “multiple children were present” inside the restaurant.

Hightower last week pleaded no contest to a public lewdness charge. While the misdemeanor carries a maximum of a year in custody, Hightower was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs. Fisher previously was fined $200 and ordered to perform seventy hours of community service.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Wyoming woman running for city council is defending her panty-selling alter ego, confirming to 2News that she will remain in the race. Deborah Reno of Evanston, Wyoming called 2News’ reporting on Friday explaining her decision to run and why she has another identity known as “Mystee Crockett.”

She said, “My alter ego is hot and sexy in a way that I never get to be in real life. My husband loves my alter ego, although she only comes out when he and I are out of town. She doesn’t break laws, but she is gorgeous. She’s never gotten into trouble, but she does get into exciting adventures with my husband.”

Reno said she has sold used panties and “dirty gym shorts” online for the past year. She’s also seen strip-teasing in videos. A handful of community members raised concerns to other elected officials following the discovery of what Reno thought was her secret identity. The candidate said she no longer sells used underwear and has since deleted all her accounts, saying “Mystee is dead.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

A central Illinois physician who pleaded guilty last year to charges of illegally dispensing opioids and other prescription medications in exchange for money or sex has been sentenced to twelve years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago says in a news release that Dr. Constantino Perales of the LaSalle County community of Peru was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve.

According to the release, the 67-year-old Perales admitted he had illegally prescribed oxycodone and Xanax to a patient whom he knew would sell the pills on the black market and then shared the profits with him.

Parales also admitted he illegally dispensed opioids and other controlled substances to three patients he knew were addicted to the drugs in exchange for sex.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Virginia woman is accused of giving her boyfriend’s 10-year-old son an opiate addiction treatment medication so she could use his urine to pass a drug test. The Roanoke Times reports 29-year-old Katie Sowers Hinkley is charged with distributing a Schedule III drug to a minor.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Annis and warrants say Hinkley gave the boy Suboxone this month so she could provide his urine at her drug screening. Annis says Hinkley wanted to renew her Suboxone prescription and so needed urine that showed that drug but no illegal substances.

A search warrant says the boy became sick and told police Hinkley had him take a pill and pee into a bottle. It’s unclear if Hinkley has a lawyer. She says the relationship with her boyfriend has since ended.