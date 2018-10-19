Friday, October 19th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

California police are investigating reports that a high school kid baked the ashes of a grandparent into sugar cookies and passed them out to classmates. According to CBS Sacramento, as many as nine kids at the DaVinci Charter Academy in Davis, California, may have noshed on the cannibal cookies.

Davis police Lt. Paul Doroshov stated, “This is a weird one. I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically, physiologically by this.” Two students are believed to have cooked up the morbid plot.

The Davis Joint Union School District declined to provide details about the investigation. CBS also reported that Investigators got the bizarre tip from students and have not yet been able to test the cookies.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities said that an underwear-raiding burglar was arrested in southern California after leaving semen on a college student’s laptop as he watched pornography.

19-year-old Jonathan Jose Ruiz was arrested last week after four college students told police they left their home in Orange to attend an event during the evening of October 4th. The women returned about 90 minutes later and found their residence totally ransacked, with their underwear strewn throughout the home.

Ruiz is accused of breaking into the home through a window before rifling through the women’s bedrooms, as well as using one of their laptops to download images of the victim and browse pornography websites.

After leaving semen on the victim’s laptop, Ruiz allegedly moved the computer to another of the women’s bedrooms. He then drank milk from inside the women’s fridge and ate several cookies before leaving the milk container on a counter.

Ruiz was arrested Thursday and authorities found two pairs of underwear from the women in his possession, as well as other items. He’s now facing more than six years in prison if convicted on residential burglary and vandalism charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Authorities say that a Canadian man wanted by police for skinny-dipping in a shark-filled aquarium after assaulting a man hours earlier has been arrested.

37-year-old David Weaver of Nelson, British Columbia, was arrested Tuesday by Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, four days after he shocked witnesses at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada by stripping down and jumping into its 766,000-gallon Dangerous Lagoon shark tank, which also houses sea turtles, eels and tropical fish.

A police spokeswoman said that it was unclear why Weaver tempted fate and jumped into the tank. Police said Weaver was also wanted in connection to an assault outside a Medieval Times restaurant about two hours before his “big splash” in the shark tank, as one witness recalled.

The witness said, “He appeared to be totally nude and, like, laughing. I don’t know what would possess someone to do that. It’s totally insane to me. I was scared I was going to witness the death of this guy.”