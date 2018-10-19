Local man, military leader in Afghanistan helped kill assassin in attack

A local man and high-ranking military leader in Afghanistan helped kill an assassin yesterday.

The Southeast Missourian reports Command Sargent Major Timothy Metheny of Marble Hill is the senior enlisted leader to General Austin Miller.

Both Metheny and Miller were present at the site of the attack when three Americans were injured in what’s being called an “inside job.”

Three Afghan officials were killed.

Metheny was one of several who fired on the assassin, killing him.

The strike was described in the New York Times Thursday as one of the most devastating attacks by the Taliban in the Afghan war.