The City of Cape Girardeau wants your help in making plans on the Indoor Aquatic Facility.

They’ve got a survey you can participate in; it’ll be open until November 1.

The survey can be reached at cityofcape.org/aquaticscommittee.

Information provided by the community through the survey will be used to help the aquatic facility consultants develop a draft plan for consideration by the City of Cape Girardeau.