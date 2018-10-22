Monday, October 22nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Tyler Love, 31, an Alabama man who broke into a woman’s home, made himself breakfast, took a bath, and did his laundry.

Police in Athens say a woman came home to find that someone had cooked eggs on her stove and taken a bath in the tub and brushed their teeth with her toothbrush.

When she entered the living room she found Love on her couch, at which point he told her he would leave once his laundry was done in the Washer Machine.

Police were called and Love was arrested for breaking and entering.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An unnamed Texas man, who executed what police are calling “the perfect beer run.”

The man was seen on surveillance entering an Arlington convenience store and picking up five cases off Bud Light at once.

He walked them towards the register as if to pay and then sprinted out the front door before anyone could even react.

Arlington Police are asking anyone with clues to contact them.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Zachary Miller, 34, who robbed a Subway restaurant in Georgia only to return a few minutes later because he forgot his sandwich.

Police say Miller ordered a sandwich before jumping over the counter, demanding cash, and opening the register.

He fled with $100 only to return 5 minutes later to pick up his sandwich.

Workers got the license plate number on his black Acura before he fled a second time.

Police still haven’t caught him.