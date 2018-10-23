Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Dorie “Madeena” Stevenson, a Canadian psychic who was arrested for extortion and fraud after she pretended to practice Witchcraft.

Canadian police conducted a 5 month investigation after Stevenson swindled a regular customer out of $60,000 by threatening to put a spell on her if she didn’t give her money.

The customer paid the fee, but contacted police who launched an investigation.

Stevenson was arrested after she tried a similar tactic on a different client.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Timothy Slade, a Vermont man who stole money out of a church donation box after mass.

Police in Jamaica, Vermont say Slade and an unnamed accomplice brought burglary tools to a Saturday mass and broke into the box after everyone left.

The two were seen on a security camera, and Slade was quickly identified.

His accomplice has not yet been caught.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Stephen Hyde, 56, a Utah man who attacked a group of teenage girls who were dressed as zombies to promote their performance at the Odyssey Dance Theater.

Park City police say the girls were walking up and down Main Street to draw attention to that night’s performance of “Thriller” when Hyde mistook them for actual Zombies and attacked them.

Hyde allegedly told one of the victims “if you touch my daughter I will attack you” at which point he did.

A witness called police and Hyde was arrested.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An unknown Colorado man, who was arrested for DUI after he crashed into a police cruiser.

Pueblo Police were observing a crashed car they found on the side of the road at 2:20 in the morning when a second car slammed into their parked police cruiser.

Fortunately no one was inside the cruiser at the time of the crash but the driver was arrested for DUI and his passenger was brought in for an outstanding warrant.

Their names were not immediately released.