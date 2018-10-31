2017 lawsuit against Missouri voter ID law to proceed after appeals court decision
A Missouri appeals court has reversed a lower bench ruling and will allow a 2017 lawsuit against the state’s voter ID law to move forward. Tony Rothert with the ACLU, which brought the case, notes it’ll be unnecessary litigation if another more recent lawsuit is upheld.
The Missouri Supreme Court is considering whether to accept an appeal of a lower court’s decision that struck down photo requirements in Missouri’s voter ID law.