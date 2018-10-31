Fire on Independence Street early this morning

A fire in Cape Girardeau had crews on Independence Street at midnight this morning.

A police officer on patrol had discovered the smoke, and once they arrived, fire crews discovered fire coming from windows on the 2nd floor.

A bystander reported someone was in a bedroom on the 2nd floor.

No one was found in the search of the building, and there were no victims.

The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes and several crews assisted in extinguishing smaller fires that had extended into the walls and ceiling areas.

All fire personnel cleared the scene at 2:15 AM.

No cause has been determined following an investigation into the fire.