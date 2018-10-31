Gov. Parson in Poplar Bluff; Missouri STEM Bill Legislation Signed into Law

Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 3 into law at Poplar Bluff High school and Grand Centers Arts Academy in St. Louis.

The bill was handled in the Senate by Senator Doug Libla of Poplar Bluff, and sponsored in the House by Representative Travis Fitzwater.

Governor Parson said, quote, “Improving our workforce is a top priority with this administration, and in order to help move Missouri forward, we need to expand opportunities for our students.”

The bill was passed during a special legislative.

The bill “deals with computer science, expanding course opportunities for high school students, creating a certification process for teachers, establishing a fund for any future public and private financial support, and developing curriculum standards.”

The governor called the Legislature back into special session in September for the bipartisan bill, which was a top priority for House Speaker Todd Richardson and House Minority Leader Gina Mitten. The bill allows the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to create a “STEM career awareness program” for students in grades six through eight. Senate sponsor Doug Libla (pronounced LIE-bla) tells Missourinet many of today’s computer science jobs go unfilled because not enough students have been trained for the positions.