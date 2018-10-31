Wednesday, October 31st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to Florida police, a man wearing an “inflatable dinosaur costume” allegedly battered his girlfriend during a dispute over attending a Halloween party. Cops allege that 19-year-old Patrick Gallway pushed the victim to the ground and proceeded to mount her and “hold her neck to the floor with his left hand.”

The Saturday night confrontation at Gallway’s residence in Port St. Lucie came shortly after the 23-year-old woman arrived at the residence and was met by Gallway “wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume in preparation for a Halloween party.”

The victim, who told police she was in a “strained relationship” with Gallway, said that she wanted the couple to go to a friend’s house to watch a movie. Gallway, she noted, “demanded that she attend the Halloween party with him.”

Gallway was arrested around 2:45 a.m. Sunday when he returned to his residence from the Halloween party. As he pulled his car into the driveway, an officer “observed that an inflatable dinosaur costume was present in the front passenger seat.” Charged with battery, Gallway was booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor count.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police in western Pennsylvania say a man faces forgery charges for allegedly trying to pay off court fines with counterfeit money. Westmoreland County detectives say 50-year-old James Floyd, of Monessen, handed the fake $100 bill to a county clerk of court’s office employee on Oct. 19th.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the bill had a fake security ribbon and Chinese lettering on the front and back. The criminal complaint says Floyd was making a payment for a $25 fee and expected to receive change, and the clerk realized the money was faked.

Floyd is charged with forgery and theft and didn’t have an attorney listed in online court records. The charges will be sent by summons.

OR HOW ABOUT……

An ethics panel has found probable cause against a Florida mayor accused of soliciting sex from a resident in exchange for installing speed bumps in her neighborhood.

In a statement Wednesday, the Florida Commission on Ethics said it found probable cause that Lantana Mayor David Stewart “misused his position to attempt to obtain a sexual benefit for himself.”

Stewart may settle the case or request a hearing before an administrative law judge. He has denied the allegations. He told the Daytona Beach News-Journal it was “inappropriate to comment at this time.”

In her January complaint to the commission, Catherine Padilla said Stewart promised the speed bumps she wanted as a safety measure would be approved if she had sex with him. The town approved the speed bumps in 2015.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Jacksonville mom was arrested by St. Johns County deputies Sunday after they said she left the scene of a crash with her infant son in the car. According to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 20-year-old Selina Marie Townsend rear-ended a red Toyota and left the scene.

After Deputies spotted Townsend and her vehicle they approached her and she told them, “I was driving and hit a pole” and “I’m working to get my license fixed.” When asked about the welfare of the baby in the car seat in the back of the car, Townsend told deputies she was unaware that the child was in the car and identified him as her son.

The passenger in the car told deputies the woman took Xanax and smoked marijuana at an earlier time. The arrest reported stated Townsend was “extremely unorganized,” had “slurred speech,” swayed repeatedly, and was “constantly salivating out the mouth.”

Townsend was arrested and faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash, driving with a suspended license, and child endangerment.