Woman found dead at her home during Sikeston fire

Yesterday morning shortly before 6 o’clock, the Fire Division of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to South Prairie street where heavy flame venting out a window.

They’d gotten word that an elderly woman might still have been in the home.

After entering the building and making their way past heavy fire and smoke, they found 69-year-old Betty Jo Eastep dead.

Personnel were on the scene until 09:18 AM extinguishing and investigating the fire.

The fire’s believed to have started in the victim’s bedroom, and it’s believed to have been accidental.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office, Scott County Corner, and Sikeston DPS detectives investigated the fire scene.