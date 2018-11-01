Governor Parson and Treasurer Schmitt Hold Press Conference on State Budget Transparency

Governor Mike Parson held a joint press conference with Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt on the collective efforts in providing taxpayers useful tools to help bring transparency to the state budget.

During the conference, the Governor praised the work that Treasurer Schmitt and State Budget Director Dan Haug are doing using modern technology to allow Missourians the opportunity to see where their tax dollars are being spent.

One of the past hurdles that many Missourians faced was trying to research and track down public information, including the state budget. Utilizing 21st -Century technology, anyone with internet access will now be able to save time by accessing the Missouri Budget Explorer Program and the Show-Me Checkbook website to better understand Missouri government and its budget.