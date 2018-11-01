Law enforcement lists the restricted items at Trump rally
The Cape Girardeau police department has provided a release detailing what won’t be allowed at President Trump’s rally on Monday.
It begins at 9 p.m., though doors open at 6 p.m.
Things you can’t bring include:
Aerosols
Ammunition
Animals other than service or guide animals
Large backpacks and bags
Balloons
Bicycles
Coolers
Drones
Explosives
Firearms
Glass, thermal or metal containers
Laser pointers
Mace or pepper spray
Packages
Selfie sticks
Signs larger than 20 feet by 3 feet
Structures
Supports for signs and placards
Toy guns
Weapons of any kind