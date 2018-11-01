Law enforcement lists the restricted items at Trump rally

The Cape Girardeau police department has provided a release detailing what won’t be allowed at President Trump’s rally on Monday.

It begins at 9 p.m., though doors open at 6 p.m.

Things you can’t bring include:

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service or guide animals

Large backpacks and bags

Balloons

Bicycles

Coolers

Drones

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace or pepper spray

Packages

Selfie sticks

Signs larger than 20 feet by 3 feet

Structures

Supports for signs and placards

Toy guns

Weapons of any kind