A man has been convicted for killing a woman during the 2015 robbery of a convenience store.

22-year-old Deion Martin was found guilty yesterday of shooting and killing 59-year-old store clerk Brenda Smith.

He’d been charged with murder, armed criminal action, and robbery.

His sentencing will be December 17th.

The robbery and shooting death happened on May 17th, 2015 at a store in the city of Parma, in New Madrid County.