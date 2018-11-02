Friday, November 2nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A car stop didn’t end well for this Georgia dad. When 24-year-old Detavis Madison was pulled over for driving with his infant daughter on his lap down a highway, he allegedly put the 3-month-old girl on the floor of his car and told police he was the only person in the vehicle.

Madison’s attempt at hiding the child didn’t fool police, who quickly found her. The news outlet reported that Officers then discovered a stolen handgun beneath the baby after lifting her up.

During the police search, officers also allegedly found marijuana and at least 500 ecstasy pills in the shape of Lego characters. The girl was given to her mother after Madison was hauled off to jail.

Madison faces a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm and transporting a child in a passenger vehicle without a restraining system.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man who dressed up as “The Terminator” for Halloween — complete with live ammo strapped across his chest — sparked a 9-1-1 call after he walked onto campus at the University of Central Florida.

UCF police responded to a campus classroom Tuesday after receiving a report of a suspicious person. When the cops arrived, they found the man dressed up as the famed Arnold Schwarzenegger character, complete with live rounds.

The man was detained, questioned, and ultimately released after authorities determined there was no criminal intent behind his costume. According to the news outlet, police said they received one call about the man wearing the real shells.

The police stated, “We were surprised by only one call. It may be a costume, it may be more than a costume, but it’s our job as a police department to keep this campus safe.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Florida man was arrested on allegations he tossed a sex toy onto the field during the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Monday Night Football game.

The Eerie County Sheriff’s Department in Buffalo released a statement saying, “Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard announced Deputies arrested the individual who threw a sex toy onto the field during the nationally televised game.”

34-year-old Michael Abdallah, who is from a town near Orlando, was arrested by Erie County deputies and charged with disorderly conduct. Sheriff’s deputies and Bills security reportedly “worked together to identify Abdallah through eyewitness accounts and surveillance video footage.”

It’s not the first time a sex toy has been lobbed onto the field during a Bills game, bleacherreport.com reported. In fact, it’s become a bit of a tradition to toss sex toys on the field when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are in town.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Firefighters in central Florida had to rescue a man who climbed down a 30-foot deep well, undertaking the adventure allegedly because he wanted “to say he did it.”

Scott Smoak, battalion chief with the Volusia County Fire Department, stated that unfortunately for the unidentified man, he did not have the strength to climb back out and had to call for help.

He said the man climbed down late Tuesday night and it took a technical rescue team trained to work in confined spaces until about 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning to pull him out.

Smoak said it had been quite a while since they had to rescue someone from a well – and urged people who come across wells to avoid repeat scenarios. “When you come across an open shaft of any kind that goes down into the well, stay away from it,” he said.