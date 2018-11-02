One person found dead in New Madrid County mobile home fire

One person was found dead in a mobile home that had caught fire yesterday morning.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Fire Division responded to a fire on Eagle Lane in New Madrid County.

The mobile home had become full involved upon arrival, and they discovered a body inside the residence.

Their identity has not yet been confirmed.

They responded near 7 that morning and would remain until shortly before 11.

DPS was assisted in fighting the fire by the Matthews Fire Department, New Madrid Fire Department, Scott County Rural Fire Department, and New Madrid County Ambulance Service.