Police seek suspect in shooting death of woman at rest stop near Marston

We now know the name of the Illinois woman found shot and killed at a rest stop near Marston.

50-year-old Morton resident Monica Keenlance’s body was found beside her vehicle, and the investigation into her death continues.

A man was spotted fleeing the scene Wednesday, traveling in a red SUV on I-55 after the shooting that happened at noon.

The rest stop reopened later that evening at 5:30.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, their Drug and Crime Division, the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments of New Madrid City and Portageville.