Thousands Rally with President Donald Trump Thursday Evening in Columbia

Thousands of people from across Missouri traveled to Columbia yesterday for a campaign rally with President Donald Trump. The president campaigned for GOP Senate nominee Josh Hawley, and predicts victory next week:

The crowd held signs that included “Finish the Wall” and “Jobs vs. Mobs.” Some rally participants walked three miles in the rain and mud to get to the rally. Missourinet requested an official crowd estimate from Columbia Police, but have not received one yet. Traffic was still bumper-to-bumper at 10:30 last night.