County History Center in Jackson unveiling new collection on Cape Girardeau founders

Today will be an unveiling of a collection of Cape Girardeau history.

The primary exhibit to be unveiled is called “The Founders Collection: The Legacy of the Lorimier, Rodney, Whitelaw, Carmack & Jueneman Families in Cape Girardeau County.”

That’s happening this morning at 10:30, at the County History Center in Jackson.

Included in the collection are original documents, diaries, family history, artwork, textiles, clothing and photographs.