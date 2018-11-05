Poplar Bluff to gain special designation of “Veteran-Friendly Community”

This week Poplar Bluff will be getting a special designation from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

On Friday, the city will be declared a “Veteran-Friendly Community” at a ceremony at the Veteran’s Wall at 11 am.

The Southern Missouri Community Veterans Engagement Board studied things like economy, employment, education, housing, transportation, healthcare services and mental health support to gain the designation.

Poplar Bluff will be the first rural Veteran Friendly Community in Missouri, as St. Louis is the only other officially-designated city in the state.