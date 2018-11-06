Kennett resident pled guilty to mail fraud

A Kennett resident has pled guilty to mail fraud.

36-year-old Nicholas Brock admitted that from February to June of last year in Dunklin County, he defrauded a lienholder.

Brock sent a form from the Department of revenue to a lender for an over-theroad tractor trailer truck financed by North Mill Equipment Finance, LLC, for a 2008 Peterbilt over-the-road truck in which the lender retained a security interest.

He falsely claimed that a 2008 Peterbilt over-the-road tractor trailer truck had been towed by his towing company, Elite Tow & Recovery, from Pendleton, Oregon, on February 10, 2017, for a “breakdown.”

The towing charge was $16,096.00 plus storage costs of $100.00 a day.

He eventually claimed that the truck had been abandoned and them attempted to obtain a title for the vehicle.

He pled guilty yesterday.

His sentencing is set for March 18, 2019. Brock faces a maximum punishment of 20 years of imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000. This case was investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Revenue. Assistant United States Attorney Paul W. Hahn handled the prosecution for the Government.