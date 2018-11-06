Last night was the final campaign stop by President Donald Trump as he traveled across the nation speaking on behalf of Republican candidates for Congress.

Trump visited Cape Girardeau to stump for GOP candidate and Attorney General Josh Hawley as lengthy lines of attendees stood out in the rain waiting to get in the Show-Me Center.

Joining Trump that evening was Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and Lee Greenwood.

Over 7,000 people managed to fit their way into the Show Me Center.

It was the 11th Make America Great Again rally Trump had pulled off in the past week.