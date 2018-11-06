Sikeston man wanted for two armed robberies at same location

A Sikeston man is wanted in two armed robberies.

21-year-old Jamal Oscar Brooks is suspected in two separate crimes at the same locations, in which he is said to have robbed Gas and Goodies on West Malone in Sikeston on the 12th and 29th of October.

He’s accused of: Robbery 1st, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Mr. Brooks bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Arrest warrants have been issued through Scott County Circuit.

If you know where he is, please call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, or your local law enforcement at (573) 471-6200.