Four people in custody wanted after home invasion in Graves County

Four people are in custody and one man is still wanted after a home invasion in Graves County.

The suspects reportedly broke into a woman’s home.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Edward Ellegood, 45-year-old Tammy Thweatt, 38-year-old Daniel Moore, and Heather Hughes.

Earlier that day, three of them were said to have been at the home. They were forced out by 39-year-old Derek Wilson. They got into a fight.

Wilson is still wanted by police.