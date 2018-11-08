State legislators choose leaders for the 100th General Assembly

Following the midterm elections, the state legislature in Missouri has chosen the new leaders of the House of Representatives in the 100th General Assembly.

They’ve chosen Representative Elijah Haahr to be the Speaker of the House, with Representative John Wiemann as the Speaker Pro Tem.

Haahr is the youngest speaker in the United States.

The Majority Floor Leader will be Representative Rob Vescovo.

The House Republicans retained a supermajority in the elections, and they met yesterday to make their leadership decisions.