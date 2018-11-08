Thursday, November 8th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Wyoming man is facing a domestic battery charge after allegedly striking his girlfriend with a scalding Hot Pockets sandwich that left the victim with burns on her neck and ear.

Responding to a 9-1-1 call reporting an assault, Casper cops early Sunday morning spoke with a woman who said her friend had been injured by a Hot Pockets thrown by 29-year-old Levi Lucero. The witness told police that skin on the 28-year-old victim’s face was “blistering and falling off.”

Responding officers noted that the victim–who was being loaded into an ambulance–appeared to have suffered burns on her neck and ear. They added that the woman had “Hot Pocket shrapnel all over her neck and shirt.”

Lucero and the victim are parents of a two-year-old boy and have been together for six years. During police questioning, Lucero acknowledged arguing with the victim, but denied that their dispute turned violent. But when asked about the woman’s injuries, Lucero reportedly replied, “I did not mean to burn her.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities say a man was found injured after breaking into a Florida zoo and jumping into a crocodile enclosure. The Florida Times-Union reports St. Augustine police responded Tuesday morning to reports of vandalism at the Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

Police say officers found blood and clothing in the zoo’s newly opened Nile crocodile exhibit. There was no sign of a victim, but police had received calls about a man in his underwear crawling across a nearby yard.

Security video shows one of the crocodiles biting the man on the leg. The man told officers he had indeed been bitten by an alligator. Authorities didn’t release the man’s identity. They also said that the man caused about $5,000 in damage at the 125-year-old zoo. Police added he was hospitalized and faces a vandalism charge.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A fight over the popular food storage container Tupperware escalated to an Arizona man shooting his brother. Police said 44-year-old John Murillo fired several shots at his 46-year-old brother, Anthony Murillo, after a heated dispute about the Tupperware dish.

Anthony Murillo told police that his younger brother stole his plastic container, causing them to fight over text message about the kitchen item. The older Murillo claimed he returned home and knocked on John’s room to confront him, but his younger sibling shot him through the door.

The wounded brother called police and was brought to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities said John Murillo fled the scene, but was later spotted driving slowly outside the home. He reportedly stopped and asked officers whether his older brother was alright.

Officers arrested and booked the younger brother at Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bond. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Two daycare workers in Missouri are facing felony charges after an outraged mom shared shocking footage of them running an alleged “fight club” with children as young as 3.

28-year-old Mickala Guliford and 22-year-old Tena Dailey were charged Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child — two years after the alleged incident took place. Both are due to appear in court on Dec. 3rd.

The charges were filed just a few weeks after Nicole Merseal shared a video of brawling that involved her 4-year-old son. Merseal sued Adventure Learning Center in St. Louis over the December 2016 incident, claiming Guliford and Dailey egged on the fights.

Both teachers were arrested and lost their jobs, but neither of them faced charges until Merseal spoke out publicly in the last few weeks. Just a week ago, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office told the AP that charges would not be filed due to “insufficient evidence.” But on Monday, the spokesperson said they were able to obtain the additional evidence needed to charge the teachers.