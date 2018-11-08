Unofficial Election Results Expected to be Certified Nov. 30

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the state board of canvassers will certifies Tuesday’s election results on November 30th.

The constitutional amendments passed in the election will go into effect in 30 days.

Any statutory amendments are going into effect as soon as they’re approved.

Voter turnout totaled 57.9 percent.

In comparison, the 2016 presidential election had a 67% voter turnout, while the 2014 midterm election had a 35% turnout.