A shooting suspect in Miner is on the run

A shooting suspect is on the run in the city of Miner.

25-year-old Corvin Dale Turner of Sikeston is said to have taken off after police arrived on the scene of a shooting Wednesday evening.

They responeded near 10 o’clock that night to reports of an assault but found a victim had been shot twice. The victim was later hospitalized.

Turner is wanted for assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

If you have any information that might help Miner police find him, please call them at (573) 471-8568.