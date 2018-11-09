Medical marijuana distribution outlined as advocates speak out
Supporters of medical marijuana are speaking out after Amendment 2’s passage by Missouri voters Tuesday. Amy Aldridge, a mother in southeast Missouri, said she would have moved mountains to give her daughter, Sahara, relief from cancer treatments and wishes she had medical marijuana as an option to do so.
Sara Aldridge died at the age of 13 after a 17-month battle with cancer. Opponents of medical marijuana say more research is needed before legalization.