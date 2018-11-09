Wife says she, not her son, fatally shot Missouri KKK leader

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — The wife of a slain Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader says she, not her son, pulled the trigger.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Malissa Ancona and her son, Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., face first-degree murder charges in the February 2017 death of Frank Ancona, who called himself an “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan.

Ancona last year agreed to testify against her son, whom she originally blamed in the shooting.

But in a Sept. 26 letter to Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, Malissa Ancona said: “He did not pull the trigger (I DID).”

The next hearing in Ancona’s case is set for April. Jinkerson’s trial starts in May.

Frank Ancona’s body was found dumped beside the Big River close to Belgrade, 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of St. Louis.