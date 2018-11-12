Missouri House Veterans Committee Chairman on Veterans Issues
While the outgoing chairman of the Missouri House Veterans Committee is pleased with the House’s accomplishments for veterans during his tenure, he admits not all of his priorities passed. Webb City GOP State Representative Charlie Davis is leaving the Legislature, because of term limits:
Davis was elected Tuesday as county clerk in southwest Missouri’s Jasper County. Veterans Day is tomorrow (Sunday), and will be observed on Monday. It is a federal, Missouri and county holiday.