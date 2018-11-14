State Reps. Travis Fitzwater and Sara Walsh React to Eric Schmitt’s Appointment as Missouri Attorney General

State Representatives Travis Fitzwater and Sara Walsh React to Eric Schmitt’s Appointment as Missouri Attorney General

A mid-Missouri GOP state lawmaker is praising Governor Mike Parson’s selection of State Treasurer Eric Schmitt as the state’s new attorney general. Holts Summit State Representative Travis Fitzwater describes it as “a great choice”:

Missouri’s current Attorney General, U-S Senator-Elect Josh Hawley, will resign as AG on January 3. Fitzwater predicts a smooth transition from Hawley to Schmitt.