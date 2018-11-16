Missouri becoming more isolated with state’s refusal to expand Medicaid

There’s strong opposition among Missouri Republican lawmakers to expanding Medicaid, even after voters in three red states passed ballot measures to do so in the recent election. Newly elected House Majority Speaker Pro-Tem John Wiemann of O’Fallon said earlier this year that more states would be retreating from Medicaid expansion.

Wiemann favors free-market solutions to address healthcare. Most Missouri Democratic lawmakers, who are the minority party, are unified in support of Medicaid expansion.